Tiffany ‘New York’ Pollard Makes Out With Kamal ‘Chance’ Givens

“I Love New York” star Tiffany Pollard is coming back to reality TV dating with a bang … sucking face with Kamal “Chance” Givens on his new show!!!

Tiffany is back in a BIG way on Chance’s dating competition reality series, “One Mo’ Chance” … and this time she’s the one doing the pursuing.

In this clip from the upcoming season, Tiffany returns and makes out with Chance. It’s a big deal … remember, Chance rose to fame pursuing Tiffany on VH1’s “I Love New York” but came up short as the show’s runner-up.

My how the tables have turned!!!

As we first told you … Chance is starring in his own show this fall on the video-on-demand network, Zeus … and it gives him another shot at love and allows him to share how his life has evolved since finishing second on “I Love New York.”

Now he’s getting a second chance with Tiffany … and ya better buckle up for lots of fighting, crying, twerking and, of course, make out sessions!!!

