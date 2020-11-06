Time for the big clash — it’s Manchester City versus Liverpool Liverpool get $3.40 by JustBet to win

By Christopher Sawyers,

A sliding Everton side will host an erratic Manchester United in the standout fixture on Saturday, then on Sunday, England’s finest Manchester City and Liverpool square off in an eagerly anticipated showdown.

EVENT # 1 – EPL – EVERTON VS MANCHESTER UNITED

Everton and Manchester United will be lighting up Goodison Park in a defining encounter for both sides.

Everton made a flying start to the season, but as expected, they have suffered a dip in form and are winless in their last three games including back to back losses away from home.

They were soundly beaten at the weekend by Newcastle and fans will now be thinking whether those seven early victories were more good fortune than a sign of improvement.

That said, Everton were missing their two most influential players in James Rodriquez and Richarlison. The truth is that Everton is not a top four side yet, but they are improving, and, if Rodriquez returns against United, he will make a huge difference in their bid to get back to winning ways.

The Red Devils (Man United), on the other hand, aim to bounce back from yet another disappointing defeat. United were beaten by Arsenal at home at the weekend, incredibly, Manchester United are yet to taste victory at home this season, but with them winning their two away games so far and with Everton’s dip in form, they will fancy themselves to walk out of Goodison Park with another away win.

If the Red Devils can produce some semblance of their Champions League form against Everton, then the Toffees (Everton) could be in for a torrid afternoon as United went to Paris and dispatched PSG and then demolished a very good RB Leipzig side 5-0 at Old Trafford.

KEY STATS

Everton – are unbeaten in 17 of their last 18 home games in all competitions – both sides have scored in Everton’s last seven home games.

Manchester United – have won six consecutive away games in the Premier League and have kept clean sheets in four of those.

Both sides – Everton have scored 2+ goals in seven of their last nine matches in all competitions, while Man United have won by 3+ goals in three of their last six away Premier League games.

The betting tip. Manchester United win.

EVENT # 2 – EPL – MANCHESTER CITY VS LIVERPOOL

Clashes between Manchester City and Liverpool have become the biggest Premier League games in the season and the outcome of this Sunday’s clash will have a huge bearing on the destination of the 2020/21 title.

Manchester City were denied a consecutive hat-trick of Premier League titles last season when Liverpool sprinted away from them to win their first title in 30 years on a canter. City will be looking to repeat that emphatic win they had over the Reds from last season shortly after they were crowned champions.

The fact that City will be facing a Liverpool side without defensive linchpins, Virgil Van Dijk and Fabinho, means they could run riot on the current league leaders. City started the season with a win against Wolves but got hammered and were badly bitten by the (Foxes) Leicester 5-2. They were held 2-2 by newly promoted Leeds United but beating a sorry Arsenal lifted their confidence and they followed that up with a 1-0 win against Sheffield United last weekend.

Liverpool, on the other hand, have yet to find their best form this season, but they could argue against that based on their scintillating display against Atalanta in Champions League action in midweek. They totally obliterate the Italians in a dominant display winning 5-0 with summer arrival Diogo Jota helping himself to his first Liverpool hat trick. The Reds started the new campaign with victories over Leeds, Chelsea and Arsenal but were then battered 2-7 by Aston Villa in one of their worst defeats in their illustrious history. They were then held to a 2-2 draw by Merseyside rivals Everton but struggled to secure wins over Sheffield United and West Ham to sit atop the league standing one point ahead of Leicester City.

KEY STATS

Manchester City – are unbeaten in 24 of their last 28 home matches in all competitions and have won their last three consecutive home matches.

Liverpool – have won their last five matches in all competitions and have won by 2+ goals in five of their last 10 away games in all competitions.

Both sides – Liverpool have allowed 2+ goals in eight of their 12 most recent away games against Man City in all competitions

The betting tip. Manchester City win.

JUSTBET ODDS – Everton vs Manchester United

Saturday, November 7, 2020

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

EVERTON TO WIN $2.90 which means a $1000 bet would pay $2,900

MAN. UNITED TO WIN $2.42 which means a $1000 bet would pay $2,420

MATCH TO DRAW $3.55 which means a $1000 bet would pay $3,550

Odds on the Home Team (Everton) winning the game 2-0 at full time $15.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $15,000

Odds on the Away Team (United) winning the game 2-3 at full time $25.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $25,000

Odds on the game drawing 2-2 at full time $11.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $11,000



JUSTBET ODDS – Manchester City vs Liverpool

Sunday, November 8, 2020

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

MANCHESTER CITY TO WIN $1.97 which means a $1000 bet would pay $1,970

LIVERPOOL TO WIN $3.40 which means a $1000 bet would pay $3,400

MATCH TO DRAW $4.00 which means a $1000 bet would pay $4,000

Odds on the Home Team (City) winning the game 3-1 at full time $12.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $12,000

Odds on the Away Team (Liverpool) winning the game 1-2 at full time $11.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $11,000

Odds on the game drawing 3-3 at full time $30.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $30,000

Main Photo: Liverpool’s Portuguese striker Diogo Jota (Photos: AFP)