Tobago records one more Covid-19 death

Trinidad & Tobago Daily Express

Tobago has recorded one more Covid-19 related death, bringing the death toll on the island to 18.

According to the Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development, the latest fatality is an 84-year-old man with co-morbidities.

There were also ten new Covid-19 infections on the island.

Following is Tobago’s clinical update as at midday June 11:

New cases – 10

Active cases – 185

Patients in State isolation – 26

Patients in Home isolation – 146

Patients in ICU – 3

Patients at Step-down facility – 10

Discharges – 8

New Deaths – 1

Total persons tested – 6,890

Total positive cases (March 2020 – present) – 670

Total recovered patients – 467

Total deaths – 18

Total 1st dose vaccinations – 6,992

Total 2nd dose vaccinations – 496