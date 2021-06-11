Tobago records one more Covid-19 death

Trinidad & Tobago Daily Express
Tobago has recorded one more Covid-19 related death, bringing the death toll on the island to 18.
According to the Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development, the latest fatality is an 84-year-old man with co-morbidities.
There were also ten new Covid-19 infections on the island.
Following is Tobago’s clinical update as at midday June 11:
New cases – 10
Active cases – 185
Patients in State isolation – 26
Patients in Home isolation – 146
Patients in ICU – 3
Patients at Step-down facility – 10
Discharges – 8
New Deaths – 1
Total persons tested – 6,890
Total positive cases (March 2020 – present) – 670
Total recovered patients – 467
Total deaths – 18
Total 1st dose vaccinations – 6,992
Total 2nd dose vaccinations – 496