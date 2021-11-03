Top companies step forward to sponsor carnival contestants

Basseterre, 3rd November, 2021, (MyVue News.com)- Carnival celebrations in St. Kitts & Nevis are definitely starting to take shape, with the announcement on Wednesday, of the companies that will be sponsoring the five beauties who will be competing in the prestigious National Carnival Queen Pageant, slated for next month.

As the contestants prepare to make their presence felt in the community, all delegates were recently officially “sashed” by their sponsors during special ceremonies hosted at their respective corporate offices.

Chair of the National Carnival Committee, Shannon Hawley has commended the sponsors for their willingness to step forward, not only in support of the pageant but generally the celebration of the 50th Anniversary of the carnival.

The National Carnival Queen Pageant is one of the popular activities that are making a return this year, after the celebrations in 2020 had to be downsized, due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The five sponsors have been announced as the St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank, The Cable, National Caribbean Insurance, (NCI), Carib Brewery St. Kitts-Nevis Limited and the Development Bank of St. Kitts & Nevis.

They have been assigned contestants as follows:

Sasha Herbert-sponsored by Development Bank of St. Kitts & Nevis

2. Saskia Evans-sponsored by The Cable

3. Harsha Parmanand-sponsored by Carib Brewery (St. Kitts-Nevis Limited)

4. Nekirah Nicholls-sponsored by National Caribbean Insurance (NCI)

5. Kahnein Blanchette-sponsored by St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank

On Friday, 5th November, 2021, a similar announcement will be made to recognize the sponsors of the five contestants competing in the National Carnival Swimsuit Competition.