Tottenham confirm Carlos Vinicius loan deal

By Sport Desk,

Tottenham have confirmed the signing of Benfica forward Carlos Vinicius on a season-long loan deal.

Portuguese giants Benfica revealed earlier on Friday an agreement had been reached for the 25-year-old to join Spurs.

The Premier League club have now announced that Carlos Vinicius’ switch to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has been completed.

Tottenham have paid £2.7million (€3m) to take the Brazilian on loan for the 2020-21 campaign and have an option to make the move permanent for £41m (€45m), with the initial payment included in that sum.

Jose Mourinho’s latest recruit was the joint-leading scorer in the Primeira Liga last season, with 18 goals from 32 matches, and he found the back of the net 22 times in 46 games in all competitions.

He will provide back-up for prolific captain Harry Kane as Spurs go in search of domestic and Europa League glory.

“I wanted to say to everyone that together we’ll taste success,” Carlos Vinicius said in a short video posted on Tottenham’s Twitter account.

“I’m here to join this family to share your joy and bring home silverware.”

Carlos Vinicius only joined Benfica from Serie A side Napoli last year and helped the club finish as runners-up to rivals Porto in the 2019-20 Primeira Liga season.

Main photo: Carlos Vinicius