Tougher measures recommended

Basseterre, Tuesday, 15th June 2021, (MyVue News.com)-When the Cabinet of St. Kitts & Nevis Government met in Basseterre on Monday, the leading health experts in the country, not only updated the ministers on the response so far to the recent hike in COVID-19 cases, but they also made recommendations for tougher actions.

An official release from the meeting confirmed that new suggestions were presented by the Director of the NEOC (National Emergency Operations Center), the Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Hazel Laws, and the Medical Chief of Staff, Dr. Cameron Wilkinson.

Also, present and contributing to the discussions was the Commissioner of Police, Hilroy Brandy.

After examining the measures that have been put in place to contain the spread of the virus, and how these measures have been working thus far in terms of the successes and challenges, the team “reported to the Cabinet that more stringent measures had to be put in place so as not to overwhelm the healthcare system within the country.”

With a 6:00 pm-5:00 am curfew already in place, in addition to a stay-at-home order between 5:01 am-5:59 pm, the next step could very well be the so-called nuclear option that has been threatened in the past.

That could mean a full 24-hour lockdown.

With more cases being discovered and with a new case confirmed in Nevis today, (Tuesday), new measures are likely and could come as soon as the current 14-day protocols expire at the end of next week, if not sooner.