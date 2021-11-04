Tourism industry stakeholders encouraged to prepare for new challenges and norms as a result of COVID-19

Basseterre, St. Kitts, November 04, 2021 (SKNIS): Tourism continues to be one of the sectors hardest hit by the Coronavirus Pandemic and the outlook remains highly uncertain. As such stakeholders within the tourism industry in St. Kitts are encouraged to prepare for new challenges and norms.

“The dynamics in tourism have changed and so we might as well adjust our mindset to accepting some of the things that perhaps maybe a year or two ago would have been no way. But there is no question that we are going to have those uncomfortable sometimes discussions and conversations,” said Carlene Henry-Morton, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, during the November 03 edition of ‘Working for You. “And as uncomfortable as they are, they are necessary because sometimes that is eventually how you get people to finally comprehend and to relent and to understand and to say you know, when I look at the bigger picture, I have my reservations, yes, but I think that in my own best interest and in the best interest of the tourism product, of the industry, the sector I will go and get vaccinated.”

Permanent Secretary Henry-Morton added that at first, persons were hesitant in getting vaccinated, however, they have since “come to the realization that that is the direction that we are all going to have to go.”

Mrs. Carlene Henry-Morton, Permanent Secretary in The Ministry of Tourism

Racquel Brown, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority said that necessary changes will have to be made as the country responds to updated international standards.

“I am optimistic that we will get back to where we were but it is going to be done differently and people may not like it because it will have a requirement or the requirements will change but we have to remember these are not to make your life difficult, it is to make sure that St. Kitts remains the premier destination and that it offers what it has to offer which is our cultural heritage – sun, beach, and sand because we are truly the traditional Caribbean,” said Ms. Brown.

CEO Brown added that for tourism to work and rebound the vaccine is extremely important, whether persons are for or against it.

Featured Image – Ms. Racquel Brown, CEO of St. Kitts Tourism Authority