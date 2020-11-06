Tourists returning to St. Kitts

By Staff Writer, MyVue News.com,

Basseterre, St. Kitts, 6th November, 2020 (MyVue News.com)– After almost nine months of suspension from the opportunity to welcome visitors to St. Kitts & Nevis, the first major international commercial flight, touches down at the RLB airport in Basseterre, on Saturday, 7th November, 2020.

Minister of Tourism, Lindsay Grant told MyVue News.com and other media outlets on Wednesday, 4th November, 2020, that the first American Airlines flight this weekend is expected to be fully booked, with over 120 passengers.

The flight, which will be arriving from Miami, will be bringing both returning nationals trapped overseas since the outbreak of COVID-19 and visitors who have been yearning to visit the country, despite the global pandemic.

Grant also said that since the birder was reopened on 31st October, a number of chartered flights have landed, with passengers from different parts of the world.

American has already scheduled flights for Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays, and are working on additional service for the month of December.

The tourism Minister assured the media that his team at the port authority intends to use this Saturday’s flight as test of their new COVID-19 protocols and health procedures, and all the new facilities that have been put in place in the last month or thereabout.

Flights that were announced previously for British Airways from London, had to be canceled by British Airways, after the new COVID-19 protocols in England led to a suspension of air travel.

While plans for international service seem to be progressing, the same cannot, at this time, be send for regional travel, as no regional solutions has been found to satisfy the demands since the recent problems of LIAT.

