Townhouses are a practical housing solution for NHC

The construction of townhouses by the National Housing Corporation (NHC) will continue in the future as it represents a viable option for families based on the high demand for housing as well as the availability of land.

On Tuesday’s edition of Leadership Matters, Minister responsible for Human Settlement, the Honourable Eugene Hamilton, explained that the concept of building townhouses is not a new idea. In 2005, construction began on two separate housing units. One at the corner of Infirmary Road and Lockhart Street, while the other was at the corner of Boon Avenue and Lockhart Street. Similarly, townhouses were also constructed at Taylor’s and Pine Gardens, to name a few.

“We do not have an infinite amount of land, and so at some point, we (people) must recognize that we cannot just expand, expand, expand and when we need land for agriculture or other economic activities we have none,” Honourable Hamilton stated.

The recently completed Wellington Road Housing Project demonstrates the value of townhouses. Land availability is a factor in East Basseterre and constructing single houses on the location where the apartments are situated would not have come close to accommodating the number of families, 24, that now live in the four apartment structures. The popularity of the design and high demand for housing prompted the addition of a fifth housing structure on the site.

In relation to upcoming projects, the minister said that new housing developments will follow the same model with certain exceptions.

“From time to time, when feasible, you will find that government will build properties and some will own apartments, perhaps in the air, with the introduction of new legislation to accommodate that,” Minister Hamilton stated.

In the coming weeks, the government is set to continue to distribute additional homes to deserving families. Fifteen Petrocasas houses will be distributed on Friday, February 18, 2022, in Mansion Village. In mid-March, a number of homes consisting of single units and townhouses in Conyers will be distributed.

(SKNIS)