Tracking bracelets being considered for persons in home quarantine

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 17, 2021 (SKNIS): In an attempt to better protect the nation’s borders and people from the COVID-19 virus, the Team-Unity Government of St. Kitts and Nevis is considering the use of electronic bracelets to track persons who are placed in home quarantine.

This was stated by Superintendent of Police, Cromwell Henry, during his appearance at the National Emergency Operations Center COVID-19 Briefing on June 16 in response to the question asked on whether the Federation has considered adopting Barbados’ policy on the use of electronic bracelets.

In Barbados, to make sure arriving travelers follow the latest COVID-19 protocols, officials are now requiring tourists in the mandatory quarantine programme to wear electronic monitoring bracelets.

Superintendent Henry said at this current time, provisions are made for this in the COVID-19 Act and that the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis is presently exploring these devices.