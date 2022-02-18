The Ministry of International Trade, Industry, Commerce and Consumer Affairs, in an effort to be more recognizable to the general public and have its roles and responsibilities better appreciated, has launched a new project entitled, ‘Trade At A Glance’.



The project will feature short videos highlighting various topics of interest to the general public. The first department covered was the St. Kitts and Nevis Bureau of Standards and Multi-Purpose Laboratory.



Air Quality Officer, Ms. Tonya DeSuza gave an overview of the St. Kitts and Nevis Bureau of Standards.



“The Bureau of Standards is actually our national standards body where we develop standards for goods, services and items. So, we are the national standards body and a key part of this body is the multi-purpose laboratory where we have four departments; the chemistry department, the microbiology department, metrology department and the air-quality department. Our chemistry and microbiology departments test food to ensure what our consumers are eating is of good condition and would not affect the health of our nation. Our metrology department ensures that the gallon of gas you get at the pump is truly a gallon of gas,” said Ms. DeSuza.



Ms. DeSuza further indicated that the Air Quality Department tests for molds and fungus in home and office spaces, in an effort to prevent persons from being infected with any air-borne diseases that could have been easily prevented.



“Particulate matter is a term we use to describe a mixture of solid particles as well as liquid droplets present in the air. Particulate matter is one of the pollutants that mostly affects persons within a space. We may not think so but it is actually one of the most common pollutants basically because it is always there. So, it is very important for us to test it because it will affect persons and it can have severe effects on one’s health. Particulate matter tends to cause respiratory illness, so you can have difficulty breathing, sneezing and coughing,” she said.



The ‘Trade At A Glance’ project will encompass the Ministry’s four (4) Departments; the Division of International Trade, the Small Business Development Center on St. Kitts, the St. Kitts and Nevis Bureau of Standards and Multi-Purpose Laboratory, and the Consumer Affairs Department.



This joint effort is the ministry’s way of reaching out to the people of the Federation and helping to expand their scope of understanding as it pertains to the functions of each department within the ministry.

