Traffic Arrangements for the 37th Anniversary Independence State Service on September 13, 2020

By RSCNPF,
PARKING
- Parking for Members of Parliament, Diplomatic Corps and Nevis Island Administration (NIA) will be on the eastern side by the old scoreboard.
- Parking for Senior Government Officials, Honorary Consuls and members of the Judiciary will be on the Western Mound.
- Parking for the general public will be at Carnival City.
PARKING RESTRICTIONS
- Parking will be restricted in the parking lot on the opposite side of the Football House on Lozack Road
TRAFFIC FLOW
- Vehicular traffic will flow northwards on Victoria Road.
Restrictions will be imposed from midday on Sunday, September 13, 2020. The Traffic Department is asking the public to be guided accordingly.