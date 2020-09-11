Traffic Arrangements for the 37th Anniversary Independence State Service on September 13, 2020

By RSCNPF,

PARKING

Parking for Members of Parliament, Diplomatic Corps and Nevis Island Administration (NIA) will be on the eastern side by the old scoreboard.

Parking for Senior Government Officials, Honorary Consuls and members of the Judiciary will be on the Western Mound.

Parking for the general public will be at Carnival City.

PARKING RESTRICTIONS

Parking will be restricted in the parking lot on the opposite side of the Football House on Lozack Road

TRAFFIC FLOW

Vehicular traffic will flow northwards on Victoria Road.

Restrictions will be imposed from midday on Sunday, September 13, 2020. The Traffic Department is asking the public to be guided accordingly.