Traffic Arrangements for the 37th Anniversary Independence State Service on September 13, 2020

September 11, 2020

By RSCNPF,

PARKING

  • Parking for Members of Parliament, Diplomatic Corps and Nevis Island Administration (NIA) will be on the eastern side by the old scoreboard.
  • Parking for Senior Government Officials, Honorary Consuls and members of the Judiciary will be on the Western Mound.
  •  Parking for the general public will be at Carnival City.

PARKING RESTRICTIONS

  •  Parking will be restricted in the parking lot on the opposite side of the Football House on Lozack Road    

TRAFFIC FLOW

  •  Vehicular traffic will flow northwards on Victoria Road.

Restrictions will be imposed from midday on Sunday, September 13, 2020.  The Traffic Department is asking the public to be guided accordingly.    

