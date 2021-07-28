Travel advisory extended for travellers from Brazil, The United Kingdom, South Africa & India

The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis – through the National Covid-19 Task Force – hereby advises that the travel advisory originally issued on February 7, 2021 and extended several times, has been further extended and is effective from July 19 to August 31, 2021. This advisory is intended for travellers from Brazil, the United Kingdom (UK), South Africa and India.

The further extension of this travel advisory comes as a result of the Government’s commitment in continuing to protect our borders and the health and wellness of our citizens and residents in response to the new variants of the Covid-19 virus that have originated in Brazil, South Africa, the UK and India. Of particular concern at this time is the Delta variant.

The evidence has shown that Covid-19 variants are deemed to be far more transmissible and have a higher likelihood of death from the symptoms of Covid-19.

In light of these developments, and the fact that our Country has still not met its full vaccination target of 70% coverage of our population, the Federal Government of St. Kitts and Nevis announces the following:

Travel advisories have now been further extended for the UK, South Africa, Brazil and India.

2. Persons intending to travel from these aforementioned destinations are advised not to travel to St. Kitts and Nevis at this time. Entry will be denied in particular, to those whose journeys originated in India and the UK up to two weeks (i.e. one incubation period) prior to their intended arrival into the Federation. Persons are reminded that travel into the Federation is controlled by the National Covid-19 Task Force and must be approved by the Ministry of National Security, following the process stipulated on the online platform www.knatravelform.kn.

3. The Federal Government again advises that all citizens and legal residents returning from any of the aforementioned countries will not be denied re- entry into the Country but must also process their travel requests through the online platform www.knatravelform.kn. Such citizens and legal residents must be fully vaccinated two weeks or more prior to arrival; they must quarantine for three (3) full days before they are tested on day four (4) while still in quarantine, and then await their negative RT-PCR test result before they can be released from quarantine.

4. The travel advisories for the United Kingdom (UK), Brazil, South Africa and India remain in effect for at least 43 days, and commenced on Monday, July 19, 2021.

The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis reaffirms its commitment to keeping our citizens and residents safe and well-informed as it continues to manage this ongoing global public health emergency and minimize its impact on our people.

NATIONAL COVID-19 TASK FORCE ~ July 20th, 2021