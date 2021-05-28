Travellers required to submit official proof of full vaccination when travelling to St. Kitts and Nevis

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 28, 2021 (SKNIS): Minister of Health, the Hon. Akilah Byron-Nisbett, with the approval of the Cabinet of Ministers, has sanctioned the Public Health (Restriction of Movement) Regulations, 2021. This regulation will now require all regional and international travellers to submit official proof of full vaccination against the COVID-19 virus prior to entry and upon entry into St. Kitts and Nevis. The regulations take effect from Saturday 29th May 2021.

The aforementioned provisions do not apply to citizens and residents of St. Kitts and Nevis. However, citizens and residents of St. Kitts and Nevis shall still be required to submit official proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours prior to and upon arrival into the Federation.

The new regulations come as the Federation has now vaccinated 53.7 percent of the adult population as of May 26, 2021. The Ministry of Health has been applauded for the work done in managing the ongoing pandemic, with St. Kitts and Nevis to date not recording one death related to COVID-19.

Like most countries, St. Kitts and Nevis is attempting to vaccinate 70 percent of its total population, which amounts to 33, 037 persons, in order to achieve herd immunity to resume some level of “normal” operations. The country has had the benefit of procuring 41, 600 doses but has to source another 24, 474 of the Oxford-AstraZeneca shot if it is to reach its vaccination goal.

Prime Minister Dr. The Hon. Timothy Harris has repeatedly advocated for persons to get out and be vaccinated, highlighting the record 1,062 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine that were administered on May 25 – the most ever in a single day in St. Kitts and Nevis. In light of the global vaccine shortage, Prime Minister Harris further urged persons to continue to use wisdom and to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

“They must get vaccinated before it’s too late. With a vaccine shortage around the world, there is no promise that vaccines will be readily available to persons whenever they choose to take it. Wisdom then dictates that you should take it now when it is available and free of cost. So, my advice would simply be that there is enough factual information, go speak to your private Doctor and ignore propaganda and misinformation,” said Prime Minister Harris

To continue the mass vaccination campaign in an effort to achieve the 70 percent herd immunity threshold, Health Centers will be opened between the hours of 8:00 am to 6:00 pm in St Kitts from Monday to Friday and in Nevis between the hours of 8:00 am. to 4:00 pm, Monday to Friday. Extended hours of service will apply on Saturdays from 9:00 am. to 4:00 pm. until further notice.