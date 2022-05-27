Treasure Hunt winner secures 9 FREE St. Kitts Music Festival tickets

Everyone was hoping to get their hands on the grand prize, but in the end, it was a well organized and experienced “hunter” who managed to walk away with the “pot of gold” at the end of the St. Kitts Music Festival Treasure Hunt, held on Saturday, 21st May, 2022.

The four-hour trek across Basseterre attracted the participation of over 70 people who boldly took on the challenge to be the first to unravel all the clues that would lead them to the treasure chest, filled with festival goodies.

In the end, it was Jacynthia Tesheira, who scored a victory by winning nine (9) FREE St. Kitts Music Festival tickets, a hotel stay at the Royal St. Kitts Resort, gas vouchers, credit for telephone top-ups, drink products, and other great prizes.

Tesheira completed the mission in less than the 4 hours that were allocated to the participants. Though only individual winners are officially recognized by the organizers, Jacynthia was able collaborate with a team of other hunters to help beat out all other challengers.

In second place was Keshawna Phillip, who was granted a package that included a ticket for her favourite concert night, telephone credits, gas voucher and beverages.

Another winner was Jahnequa Johnson who also walked away with her fair share of prizes for Third Place, winning a ticket, telephone credits, gas voucher and beverages.

Several consolation prizes were also presented, including to the youngest and oldest participants, the first person to register online and the first person to register onsite.

The Treasure Hunt kicked off from Port Zante, promptly at 10:00 am, and ended just after 1:00 pm.

The St. Kitts Music Festival takes place from Thursday, 23rd to Saturday, 25th June, 2022, at the Kim Collins Stadium, Bird Rock.

2nd place winner of the 2022 St. Kitts Music Festival Treasure Hunt Keshawna Phillip

Featured Image – 1st place winner of the 2022 St. Kitts Music Festival Treasure Hunt, Jacynthia Foster and her group.