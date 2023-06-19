Tropical Depression moving across Eastern Caribbean

By MyVue News.com Staff Reporter

Basseterre, Monday, 19th June, 2023, (My Vue News.com)-A Tropical Depression that is currently moving across the Eastern Caribbean, is forecast to strengthen today. The National Hurricane Center,(NHC), in Florida, is also forecasting that the system could become a hurricane by Thursday.

If this occurs, said the NHC, it could bring a high risk of flooding from heavy rainfall, hurricane-force winds, and dangerous storm surge and waves, in affected areas.

The system is moving West and is, for now, with maximum sustained winds of 35mph, moving at 21mph, and located, (as of 11:00 am Monday, 19th June), at 11.0 N, 40.3 W.

St. Kitts & Nevis is located at 17.30 N, 62.80 W.

The NHC said that given the larger-than-usual uncertainty in the track forecast, it is too early to specify the location and magnitude of where these hazards could occur.

They are however, cautioning residents, including those in St.Kitts & Nevis, the Lesser Antilles, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands, to closely monitor updates to the forecast to this system, while also being ready to initiate hurricane plan.