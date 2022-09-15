Tropical Storm Fiona forces postponement of 1st CG United Women’s ODI between West Indies vs New Zealand

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI), in conjunction with the New Zealand Cricket (NZC) Team Management have agreed to the postponement of the 1st CG United One Day International scheduled for Friday 16 September, due to the passage of Tropical Storm Fiona, which is likely to pass over Antigua and the Leeward Islands on Friday. CWI and NZC will confirm the rescheduled date and any implications for dates in the wider eight-match itinerary featuring three CG United ODIs and five T20Is in due course.

A decision will also be made on the 2nd CG United ODI scheduled for Sunday 18 September subject to the impact of the storm.

Both teams want to ensure that, if possible, the full eight-match Series can be played since points won in the CG United ODI Series contribute towards the new ICC Women’s Championship which provides a direct pathway to qualification for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in 2025. The T20 International (T20I) Series plays a key role in both teams’ preparations for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in 2023. It is also the West Indies Women’s first home international cricket since September 2021. ​

CWI Director of Cricket, Jimmy Adams said, “We have put player safety at the forefront of this decision and will be working very closely with New Zealand Cricket to protect all the internationals matches via a revised schedule if possible. We are very keen to get as much high-quality competitive cricket for our Women’s team as possible, especially in this period leading into next year’s Women’s T20 World Cup.”

Once the matches are rescheduled, fans will be able to purchase tickets for any of the matches at tickets.windiestickets.com , the official Windies Tickets service presented by Mastercard. For all matches, adults can purchase general admission tickets online at US$5.00, with free admission for children under the age of 16 when accompanied by a paying adult. Seniors benefit from half price tickets. The stadium ticket office will open on the day of the rescheduled 1st CG United ODI with printed tickets available for EC$15.00/US$5.00.

All eight matches will be streamed live on the Windies Cricket YouTube channel. Live ball-by-ball scoring will also be available on the ​ www.windiescricket.com Match Centre.

FULL SQUAD

Hayley Matthews (cpt) Aaliyah Alleyne Shemaine Campbelle Shamilia Connell Afy Fletcher Cherry Ann Fraser Shabika Gajnabi Jannillea Glasgow Sheneta Grimmond Chinelle Henry Kyshona Knight Natasha McLean Chedean Nation Karishma Ramharack Shakera Selman Stafanie Taylor Rashada Williams

ORIGINAL FULL MATCH SCHEDULE (PENDING NEW DATES)

All matches at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium

CG United ODI Series

Friday 16 September: 1 st CG United ODI, 9:30am Eastern Caribbean/8:30am Jamaica Time – POSTPONED

CG United ODI, 9:30am Eastern Caribbean/8:30am Jamaica Time – POSTPONED Sunday 18 September: 2 nd CG United ODI, 9:30am Eastern Caribbean/8:30am Jamaica Time

CG United ODI, 9:30am Eastern Caribbean/8:30am Jamaica Time Thursday 22 September: 3rd CG United ODI, 9:30am Eastern Caribbean/8:30am Jamaica Time

T20I Series

Sunday 25 September: 1 st T20I, 1:30pm Eastern Caribbean/12:30pm Jamaica time

T20I, 1:30pm Eastern Caribbean/12:30pm Jamaica time Wednesday 28 September: 2 nd T20I, 1:30pm Eastern Caribbean/12:30pm Jamaica time

T20I, 1:30pm Eastern Caribbean/12:30pm Jamaica time Saturday 1 October: 3 rd T20I, 1:30pm Eastern Caribbean/12:30pm Jamaica time

T20I, 1:30pm Eastern Caribbean/12:30pm Jamaica time Tuesday 4 October: 4 th T20I, 10:00am Eastern Caribbean/9:00am Jamaica Time

T20I, 10:00am Eastern Caribbean/9:00am Jamaica Time Thursday 6 October: 5th T20I, 1:30pm Eastern Caribbean/12:30pm Jamaica time

Photo: Hayley Matthews and Sophie Devine pose with CG United ODI Trophy