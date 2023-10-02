Tropical Storm Philippe alert statement

From: Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological services

Monday, October 2, 2023: Residents in the Leeward Islands and the British Virgin Islands should note that Philippe could bring heavy rains and flooding to portions of the Leeward Islands and the British Virgin Islands later today.

A tropical cyclone alert remains in effect for Montserrat, St. Kitts, Nevis, Anguilla, and the British Virgin Islands.

A tropical cyclone alert means that, in this case, a tropical storm is in the monitored area of concern, and watches and warnings may be required at short notice.

At 11:00 am the center of tropical storm Philippe was located near latitude 17.1 north, longitude 60.7 west or approximately 72 miles east-southeast of the leeward islands and approximately 236 miles east-southeast of the BVI.

Philippe is moving toward the northwest near 7 mph (11 km/h), and this motion is expected to continue through early Tuesday.

A turn toward the north-northwest is forecast to occur by late Tuesday, followed by a northward motion on Wednesday. On the forecast track, the center of Philippe is expected to pass near or just northeast of the northern Leeward Islands later today and tonight.

The strongest winds and heavy rains will likely occur after the center passes. Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph (85 km/h) with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast during the next day or so, but Philippe could begin to intensify more significantly around the middle of the week.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles (280 km) from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1000 mb (29.53 inches).

Based upon the latest observation and analysis, tropical storm Philippe is expected to pass near or just northeast of the northern leeward islands later tonight. Rainfall total of 1 to 3 inches is possible with the passage of Philippe.

These rains could cause flash flooding, especially in flood-prone and low-lying areas; hence a flash flood watch could be required for Montserrat, St. Kitts, Nevis and Anguilla later today.

Above-normal seas could impact coastal areas; hence marine advisories which include high surf and small craft advisories are in effect.

Mariners are asked to stay in port and sea bathers should avoid the beaches, especially along the north and east coastlines today.

Residents are urged to continue to monitor the movement of Philippe and be prepared to take more specific actions if required. The next update will be issued at 5:00 p.m. or sooner if required.