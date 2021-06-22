Tropical Wave forms east of Winward Islands

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 22, 2021 (SKNIS): The St. Kitts Department of Meteorological Services has announced that there is the formation of a tropical wave 850 miles east of the Windward Islands.

Honourable Wendy Phipps, Chair of the Disaster Mitigation Council, informed the public during the June 21 edition of the National Emergency Operations Center COVID-19 Press Briefing.

Honourable Phipps said that “We are advised by the St. Kitts Department of Meteorological Services that although it does not pose a major threat to us here in St. Kitts and Nevis, it is still something that we need to watch out for.”

“Already this system has thunderstorms associated with it and scattered showers, however, it appears that the environmental conditions out in the eastern portion beyond us will not be favorable for formation into anything significant and I don’t think we expect any wind speeds above 20 miles per hour,” she added.

“Nevertheless we are reminded that we are already into the 2021 hurricane season and as such we would need to exercise extreme caution,” she said.

“The National Disaster Mitigation Council advises everyone to continue to put their hurricane preparations in place and we are advising persons to get their homes ready because sometimes systems change at the shortest possible notice and we would wish to be prepared than to be caught on the back foot,” said Minister Phipps said.