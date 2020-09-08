Trying to solve problems at the East Bus line terminal

By Staff writer at MyVue News.com,

Basseterre, 8th September, 2020, (MyVue News.com) – While some drivers of public transportation appear to be following the rules, there are complaints that others are opting to do things their own way at the East Bus Line.

The issues surrounding the operations at the East Bus Line terminal located on Wellington Road, seem to have escalated to the point where it became necessary for the Police Commissioner and Permanent Secretary in the Transport Ministry, to intervene over the weekend to help address the problems.

At a meeting held on Sunday,6th September, 2020, President of the East Bus Line Association, Jefferson Pemberton, led members of his organization in outlining the main concerns regarding the practices undertaken by some users of the facility.

Pemberton stated that there are some drivers who are refusing to adhere to the designated routes and bus tops, while others are manoeuvring and sidestepping certain protocols within the terminal itself.

Pemberton who chaired the meeting was supported by over 30 association members, in a discussion that also involved Commissioner Hilroy Brandy, Permanent Secretary, Carlene Henry-Morton and Police Superintendent, responsible for the traffic department, Trevor Mills.

A report from the discussion indicated that the officials were able to arrive at some solutions but they also agreed that a follow up meeting would be necessary.

Permanent Secretary, Henry-Morton, encouraged the bus drivers, telling them that “Those of you who are doing the right thing, continue to do so. Do not grow weary of doing the right thing, because at the end of the day, that is what will prevail.”

Brandy updated the meeting on actions already taken by his officers, but also committed to deal with others highlighted during the discussions.

He shared with them others steps that will be taken in the future, to bring about a more disciplined operation.

The meeting was hosted at the Cayon Community Center and also had participation from the Public Works Department and other members of the Police Department.

Section of the members of the East Line Bus Association at the meeting.

Seated at the head tables (left to right): Assistant Commissioner of Police with responsibility for Operations, Adolph Adams, Commissioner of Police Hilroy Brandy, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry Tourism, Transport and Ports, Carlene Henry-Morton, and Head of the Traffic Department, Superintendent Trevor Mills.

File Photo: East Line Bus Terminal on Wellington Road, Basseterre