Twenty-six young women graduate from the Women In Politics Leadership Institute 2021 program

The Regional Organization of Women in Leadership supported by the US Embassy Bridgetown Barbados held its closing graduation ceremony for the second cohort of the Women in Politics Leadership Institute.

Twenty-six young women across the OECS and Barbados graduated from the program which was designed to encourage young women in the Eastern Caribbean to increase their civic participation, engender personal development, community activism and greater involvement in politics.

The graduation was held virtually and included remarks from US Ambassador to the OECS and Barbados Lia Taglialatela. Ambassador Taglialatela congratulated the young women on their achievement and encouraged the graduands to remain committed to their purpose, be bold, be brave and ready to lead throughout the region. The ceremony also featured remarks from Project Coordinator of ROWL Ms. Desi Brown who expressed elation on the success of the program and commended the participants for acquainting themselves well in the program. The graduands also shared remarks on their life changing experience.

Over the six-week period the participants were introduced to key themes including:

Building a Brand

Finding your Political Voice

Identity, Inclusion and Diversity

Local Government

Building Support, Networking and Fundraising.

The program also featured notable female leaders such as Dr. Carolyn Jefferson-Jenkins- The first African American President of the National League of Women Voters, Senator Janelle Sarauw of the US Virgin Islands, Hon. Hazel Brandy- Williams- Senator Nevis Island and Administration, Jimesha Prince- Diplomat and Lawyer, Consultant & Former Politician Menissa Rambally, Senator Alincia Williams- Grant of Antigua & Barbuda, Honorable

Dee-Ann Kenitsh Rogers of Anguilla, Kenita Placide- Human Rights Activist of St. Lucia and Cathy Allen Co-Founder, Center for Women and Democracy, among others.