Two men die from COVID-19 related illnesses

Statement on behalf of Mount St. John’s Medical Centre (MSJMC)

St. John’s, Antigua, March 2, 2021 – We can confirm that sadly, another two (2) patients have died from illnesses related to COVID-19.

“I want to again express my deepest sympathies to the families who have been plunged into grief in these particularly difficult circumstances,” said Dr. Albert Duncan, MSJMC Medical Director.

The patients are both males, ages eighty-five (85) and sixty-seven (67). Both men were admitted to the hospital (on February 23 and February 5, 2021 respectively) in severe respiratory distress. Despite the best efforts of our care team both patients succumbed to the infection.

Time of death…

85yr old Patient: March 1, 2021 at 11:34am

67yr old Patient: March 2, 2021 at 12:02am

“If you don’t do everything possible to minimize spread (of the virus), then you are contributing to the spread and prolonging the amount of time in which our hospital will have more patients – more than we can safely handle,” continued the Medical Director. “The consequences of this will affect anyone and everyone who needs hospital-level care. It’s not just those with COVID. I urge everyone to be responsible.”