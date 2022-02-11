Two remain in stable condition after Stone Fort shooting

By MyVue News.com Staff Reporter

Basseterre, 11th February, 2022 (MyVue News. com)-Two men who were shot earlier this week, are continuing to recover in hospital, while police pursue leads to get to the bottom of the incident.

It was sometime before 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, 9th February, 2022, when the shooting is said to have taken place in Stone Fort, a rural district close to Challengers Village.

Police report that the men, who have since been identified as 23-year-old Tyreke Frazer and 21-year-old Beijhan Nias, were at the time, at the Heights Bar in Stone fort, when they heard gunshots. They ran, but Nias somehow received multiple gunshot wounds about the lower parts of his body.

Frazer, on the other hand, was shot and wounded in the leg.

They were both transported to the Joseph N France General Hospital in Basseterre, with the help of a private vehicle. Given the nature of their wounds they were warded at the hospital, where they remain, at this time, but in a stable condition.

Police are appealing to members of the public to provide any information that they may have to help solve the case.

They can contact the Violent Crime Unit by dialing 467-1887, 467-1888, 662-3468, their nearest Police Station, or the Crime Hotline at 707 where information can be given anonymously.