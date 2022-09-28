Two young promising Nevisians are the recipients of the Nevisian Association of Washington, D.C. (NEV-DC) Award

Held under the theme “Youth In Action: Small Waves – Big Impact”, NEV-DC presented awards to Ms. Shelisa Glasford, 29, of Clay Ghaut, and Mr. Jelani Manners, 21, of Hardtimes Estate, at the 17th Annual NEV-DC Honors Banquet held at Martin’s Crosswinds in Washington, D.C. on Saturday, September 24, 2022.

In his brief remarks, NEV-DC’s President, Mr. Anthony Pemberton, commended the honorees for their contribution to Nevis’ development.

He said, “Shelisa and Jelani are just two of the many determined, educated, and talented young people who are making small waves with a big impact on Nevis. They are on a mission to leave their mark as change-leaders. They are doing this by intentionally solving social challenges in the areas of communications, sports, music, commerce, and the arts.”

Ms. Shelisia Glasford is a hospitality professional, hotelier, and life enthusiast. She completed the early stages of her education on Nevis and received her Associate’s Degree in Hospitality at the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College in St. Kitts. In 2013, she pursued her tertiary education in Switzerland, completing a dual bachelor’s degree at the César Ritz Colleges and Washington State University two years later. She is currently pursuing an Executive Postgraduate Professional Diploma virtually at the Les Roches Marbella campus in Spain.

Currently employed with the Park Hyatt St. Kitts as the Assistant Executive Housekeeper, Ms. Glasford has held positions at Park Hyatt St. Kitts such as Housekeeping Supervisor, Guest Experiences Assistant Manager, and Front Office Assistant Manager. She was also nominated three times as Manager of the Quarter at the Park Hyatt St. Kitts in 2021.

Ms. Glasford, a former Youth Junior Minister of Tourism for Nevis, delivered the keynote address for the NEV-DC Honors Banquet.

“There are many who must be applauded for facilitating my success and the success of my fellow honoree, and as such, I pause to recognise the efforts of the team that have allowed us to make it this far in life. First and foremost, I acknowledge the Almighty Creator, for he has never once left our side. Parents, guardians, relatives far and near, friends, colleagues, and bosses, we say thank you.

You have in many ways provided unswerving, unwavering, and unconditional support over the past years and, as such, you too deserve to be commended,” she said.

Mr. Jelani Manners most recently was employed as a teacher of mathematics and Spanish at the Gingerland Secondary School. He graduated from this institution in 2018 and, subsequently, completed a two-year program at the Nevis Sixth Form College.

Mr. Manners, a music and sports enthusiast, is a dedicated member of the Honey Bees String Band and assists with music ministry in churches around the island. Jelani’s passions also extend to the area of cricket. As a student, he captained and assisted in training his school’s cricket team.

He has represented Nevis at all the youth levels and the Leeward Islands at the Under 17 and Under 19 levels. He made the Nevis senior team as a reserve in 2019. He currently plays for the Empire Cricket Team, which he captains from time to time. In 2019, he organized a cricket camp for youths in Gingerland.

A recipient of the Most Remarkable Teen Award in 2018 in the area of school pride, Jelani continues to be a model in the areas of leadership and community involvement.

Also present at the NEV-DC Honors Banquet were Dr. Everson Hull, St. Kitts and Nevis’ Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the Organization of American States in Washington, D.C.; representatives of the diplomatic and consular corps; executive members of NEV-DC; and family and friends of the honorees.

NEV-DC is a non-partisan, non-profit organization founded in November 2003 by a group of Nevisians committed to having a positive impact on the lives of Nevisians at home and abroad. The association plans and hosts events each year to support projects in Nevis. Funds raised have supported projects representing the mission of the organization, including educational, health, and social projects.