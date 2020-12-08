UK gives 1st COVID-19 vaccine doses

By Ivana Kottasová,

Cardiff, Wales (CNN)- The United Kingdom has become the first Western nation to begin vaccinating its citizens with a Covid-19 shot outside of clinical trials — a landmark moment in the coronavirus pandemic.

The first Briton to get the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine — 90-year-old Margaret Keenan — received the first of two doses at 6:31 a.m. local time on Tuesday at University Hospital in Coventry, less than a week after the UK became the first country to approve it.

Keenan, who turns 91 next week, said she felt “privileged” to be the first to get the shot.

“It’s the best early birthday present I could wish for because it means I can finally look forward to spending time with my family and friends in the New Year after being on my own for most of the year,” she said, according to a statement released by the UK’s National Health Service (NHS).

Keenan told UK media the shot was “fine, I wasn’t nervous at all,” calling it “wonderful, really.”

“This is for a good cause so I’m so pleased I had it done. This is a terrible, terrible disease so we do want rid of it,” she added.

Keenan advised others eligible for the vaccine to take up the offer: “I would say go for it,” she said. “If I can do it, well, so can you.”

May Parsons, the nurse who administered the first jab, said she was honored to be involved in the program.

“The last few months have been tough for all of us working in the NHS, but now it feels like there is light at the end of the tunnel,” said Parsons, who is originally from the Philippines and has worked in the NHS for 24 years.

William Shakespere, 81, known to friends as Bill, was the second person to get a Covid-19 vaccine at the Coventry hospital on Tuesday. Shakespere, a patient on the hospital’s frailty ward, sat with his grandchildren’s artwork nearby as he received the jab.

William Shakespere, 81, receives the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, at University Hospital, Coventry, England on Tuesday.

Nurse Joanna Sloan was the first person in Northern Ireland to receive the vaccine, while George Dyer became one of the first people in London to get the shot at Croydon Health Services.

“Covid-19 is a terrible thing and I feel very lucky that I can now get this vaccine to keep the virus away,” said Dyer, a former butcher and hospital volunteer. “It’s like I’m about to be given a new lease of life, and I cannot wait to get back out there and make myself useful again.”

Gill Rogers, whose husband died with the virus in residential care in April, was among the first to receive the vaccine in Sussex, in southeast England, on Tuesday.

The 86-year-old, who lives near Brighton, told the BBC it had been “quite hard” dealing with grief as well as isolation and that being given the shot meant she would not need to be so careful.

“I’m a bit pleased,” she said. “I shan’t be so careful, no, I shan’t be so worried, I will go in shops more and with luck I might get on to public transport.”

“I wasn’t doing much before, because while my husband was alive I was spending a lot of time going to the care home, so I’ve been pretty limited for a long time now,” she said.

May Parsons, a nurse originally from the Philippines who has worked for the UK’s National Health Service for 24 years, administered the first shot in Coventry.

The logistical challenges of manufacturing and distributing tens of millions of vaccines mean the roll-out will be gradual, with the most vulnerable people and health care workers first in line.

Boris Johnson, the UK Prime Minister, told UK media on Tuesday morning that the vaccine “will gradually make a huge, huge difference.”

Visiting an NHS Covid-19 vaccination center in London, Johnson said: “It is important for people to understand that the virus is, alas, still rising in some parts of the country. It is rising for instance in London.”

He said the UK had reduced the spread of coronavirus, thanks to measures including England’s national lockdown in November.

“And so my message would be it’s amazing to see the vaccine come out, it’s amazing to see this tremendous shot in the arm for the entire nation, but we can’t afford to relax now,” the PM said.

“I would just say to all those who are scared, don’t be … you see people take the vaccine this morning, in large numbers, people are going to be taking it in the next few days, and weeks and there is nothing to be nervous about.”

Asked whether he was getting the vaccine himself, Johnson said: “I am not in the priority group … I’ve had it (the virus).”

Main Photo: Margaret Keenan, 90, is applauded by staff as she returns to her ward after becoming the first patient in the UK to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, at University Hospital, Coventry, England, Tuesday Dec. 8, 2020. (Jacob King/Pool via AP)