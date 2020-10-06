UK Government appoints Henry as new trade Envoy to St. Kitts-Nevis

By Staff writer, MyVue News.com,

Basseterre, 6th October, 2020 (MyVue News.com)- A new Trade Envoy will soon be making his rounds, (virtually), across the capitals of St. Kitts & Nevis and other Caribbean countries, as part of the UK Government’s efforts to boost exports to these nations.

In addition to St. Kitts and Nevis, the diplomat will have responsibility for Barbados, Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Belize, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, and Trinidad and Tobago.

A recent announcement from the Barbados based British High Commission, confirmed that Darren Henry MP, is the man chosen by the UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, to help the UK further grow the current £2.8bn in imports and exports of goods and services with the stated CARICOM trading nations.

According to the release, Henry’s role as Trade Envoy will involve supporting British trade and investment objectives, promoting the Caribbean as a great place for UK companies to do business and the implementation of the new CARIFORUM-UK Economic Partnership Agreement.

Henry will be involved in virtual engagements including meetings with Government Ministers, hosting high-level incoming visitors, meeting key stakeholders and addressing important business events, added the statement.

The High Commission statement expressed hope that “by amplifying the array of commercial opportunities in the region to UK firms, Mr Henry will play a significant role in helping,” to expand the current trade arrangements and to help UK businesses recognise the trade and investment opportunities that exist in the Caribbean.

Main photo: Darren Henry MP.