UN Secretary General urges deployment of international specialised armed force in Haiti

UNITED NATIONS,CMC – The United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, is urging the international community, including the UN Security Council, to consider “as a matter of urgency” the request by the Haitian government for the immediate deployment of an international specialised armed force in the French-speaking Caribbean country.

Guterres said, through spokesman Stephane Dujarric, that the force would address the humanitarian crisis, including securing the free movement of water, fuel, food and medical supplies from main ports and airports to communities and health care facilities.

The Secretary General on Sunday submitted to the Security Council a letter with options for enhanced security support to Haiti, as requested by the Council in its resolution 2645 (2022).

He called on Haitian stakeholders to “rise above their differences and to engage, without further delay, in a peaceful and inclusive dialogue on a constructive way forward.

“The United Nations stands by the people of Haiti, and will support efforts to build consensus, reduce violence and promote stability in the country,” Dujarric quoted Guterres as saying.

Guterres said he “remains gravely concerned about the situation in Haiti,” which is facing an outbreak of cholera amid a dramatic deterioration in security that has paralysed the country.

The UN said the blockage of the Varreux fuel terminal has brought critical services required to prevent the rapid spread of the disease to a stand-still, including the distribution of potable water.

“Again, the most vulnerable sectors of the Haitian population are those hit the hardest,” Dujarric said, adding “the priority must be to save lives.”

Over the last weekend, the United States said it was “closely following the worsening health and security situation in Haiti, particularly the ongoing actions by criminal actors that impede urgent measures to address the threat posed by the spread of cholera to the Haitian population.”

In that context, Ned Price, spokesman for the US Department of State, said that the Biden administration will review the Government of Haiti’s request in coordination with international partners “and determine how we can increase our support to help address Haiti’s fuel shortage and security constraints, which are disrupting the flow of humanitarian assistance and support for lifesaving measures aimed at halting the spread of cholera”.

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres.(Photo: AP)