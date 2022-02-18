Earlier this week, the United States donated its third tranche of Pfizer vaccines to St. Kitts and Nevis. The additional 18,000 COVID-19 vaccines support of the continued fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. This U.S. donation is in addition to the 18,000 Pfizer vaccines delivered to St. Kitts and Nevis within the last year, bringing the total of donated vaccines delivered to 36,000. The United States delivered more than 212,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to countries across the Caribbean this week.

U.S. Ambassador to St. Kitts and Nevis Linda Taglialatela said, “We are proud of this donation and our continued cooperation with the people of St. Kitts and Nevis. Vaccines have proven to reduce the risk of hospitalization and death from COVID-19. By working together, we can ensure a healthier future and restore the economic prosperity we all seek.”

With the emergence of the Omicron variant, President Biden announced that the United States would accelerate the delivery of vaccines to countries that need them most. The United States has donated more than 200 million COVID-19 vaccines doses to partner countries worldwide. These donations are in addition to the millions of vaccines provided to countries through the COVAX Facility, which the United States supports with US$4 billion in financial commitments.