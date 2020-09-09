Unity scattered by Molineux in Constituency Number Seven Domino League

By Peter Ngunjiri, MMS-SKN,

Former champions Unity Domino Club’s unbeaten run in the second round of the 25th edition of Constituency Number Seven Dr the Hon Timothy Harris Domino League was Tuesday evening September 8 spectacularly halted by the lowly placed Molineux Domino Club who mercilessly pummelled them 14-2.

When the two teams came face to face at the Lodge Community Centre in Lodge Project, the former champions Unity came bearing the honour of being the only unbeaten team in the second round. On the other hand Molineux was carrying the honour of the extreme, being the only team that had not won a single game in the second round.

All that changed as Unity got badly beaten, and Molineux handsomely won a game. Molineux were at the bottom of the points table, but after that win they are now one rung up the ladder and hold the second to last position.

Lodge Domino Club also former champions of Constituency Number Seven Domino League, who were playing at the same venue as their counterparts Unity, were in no compromising mood as they dispatched Saddlers Domino Club 13-3.

Frontrunners in points standing Phillips Domino Club widened the gap at the top of the points table ladder when they reaped maximum points after beating Sylvers Domino Club 14-9 at the Edgar Gilbert Sporting Complex in Molineux. Also at the same venue Unstoppable Domino Club beat Small Corner Bar Domino Club 13-6.

Tabernacle Domino Club added misery to the defending champions Parsons Domino Club’s attempt at retaining the title this year when they beat them 13-7 in a game played at the Tabernacle Police Station. Mansion Domino Club beat Christchurch Domino Club 13-6 at the same venue.

In a game featuring two of the league’s underdogs, played at Cuban Bar in Lodge Project, Giants Domino Club spilled Guinness Domino Club 13-12.

Points standing at the end of the fourth segment of the league’s second round: Phillips, 81 points; Unity, 74 points; Tabernacle, 70 points; Lodge, 64 points; Unstoppable, 63 points; Christchurch, 62 points; Saddlers, 62 points; Mansion, 62 points, Parsons, 56 points; Small Corner Bar, 38 points; Giants, 28 points; Sylvers, 26 points; Molineux, 19 points; and Guinness, 14 points.

Constituency Number Seven Dr the Hon Timothy Harris Domino League which is the longest running such league in the Federation, is sponsored by Prime Minister and Area Parliamentary Representative for St. Christopher Seven, Dr the Hon Timothy Harris.

Games continue on Thursday September 10 with the fifth segment of play in the second round of the 25th edition of Constituency Number Seven Dr the Hon Timothy Harris Domino League taking place at three venues – Tabernacle Police Station, Edgar Gilbert Sporting Complex pavilion in Molineux, and the Lodge Community Centre in Lodge Project. All games start at 7:00 pm.

Lodge Community Centre will host the Giants vs. Small Corner Bar, Saddlers vs. Unity and Guinness vs. Sylvers games; Edgar Gilbert Sporting Complex pavilion will be the venue for the Phillips vs. Lodge and Molineux vs. Unstoppable games; while Tabernacle Police Station will host games involving Mansion vs. Tabernacle and Christchurch vs. Parsons.

Main photo: Molineux Domino Club’s Ericson ‘Wixie’ Wescott showing that players on his team are united at the tables, as they whitewashed former champions Unity Domino Club 14-2.