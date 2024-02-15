US Ambassador Nyhus Meets with ForeignMinister Douglas to Discuss Shared Priorities

His Excellency Roger Nyhus, the Ambassador of the United States to Saint Kitts and Nevis, paid a courtesy visit to the Foreign Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis, the Rt. Hon. Dr. Denzil Douglas, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The meeting served as an opportunity for both leaders to strengthen diplomatic ties and discuss mutual interests and priorities.

During the meeting, Ambassador Nyhus highlighted three priority areas for cooperation between the United States and Saint Kitts and Nevis: Security, Climate Change, and Economic Prosperity. He expressed the United States’ commitment to supporting initiatives aimed at enhancing security measures and promoting regional stability; emphasised the need for concerted action to mitigate the effects of climate change and build resilience through investment in renewable energy; and stressed the importance of fostering economic prosperity through trade and investment opportunities.

Foreign Minister Douglas expressed his appreciation for Ambassador Nyhus’ visit and affirmed the alignment of the Ambassador’s priorities with the Sustainable Island State Agenda of the Federation. He emphasised the importance of collaboration between the United States and Saint Kitts and Nevis in advancing shared goals and addressing common challenges.

Foreign Minister Dr. Douglas reiterated Saint Kitts and Nevis’ commitment to promoting regional cooperation, sustainable development, and environmental stewardship. He welcomed the opportunity to work closely with the United States to achieve mutual objectives and enhance the prosperity and resilience of both nations.

Present at the meeting were Ms. Kaye Bass, Permanent Secretary and Mr. Sheldon Henry, Foreign Service

Officer. Accompanying the Ambassador were Mrs. Cierra Saylor, Second Secretary and Ms. Kay Hinds,

Protocol Supervisor.



