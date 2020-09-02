US rates St. Kitts & Nevis’ COVID-19 response among best

By Staff writer, MyVue News.com,

Basseterre, 2nd September, 2020, (MyVue News.com)- The United States Government has praised St. Kitts & Nevis for the work it has done in protecting its people during the current Coronavirus global pandemic.

US Ambassador to St. Kitts & Nevis and the rest of the eastern Caribbean, Linda Taglialatela, has been quoted as stating, “We recognize the government’s strong leadership in keeping the people of St. Kitts and Nevis safe during the pandemic.”

She added, “St. Kitts and Nevis has been one of the most successful countries in the Hemisphere at containing the spread of the disease. We know this has come at a great cost to the country’s economy and its people and we acknowledge the pain this has caused.”

The remarks, according to the Government Information Service in St. Kitts, were made during an August 31st virtual presentation to hand over 10 ventilators from United States Agency for International Development (USAID) in response to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Though the smallest independent nation in the Western Hemisphere and one with very limited resources, St. Kitts and Nevis has managed to restrict its COVID-19 confirmed cases to only 17, with currently none being active, no deaths and no hospitalization.

This performance is perhaps what prompted and justified the remarks by the US ambassador.

A release from the St. Kitts and Nevis Government reminded that very early on, the government implemented measures to ensure the safety of citizens and residents.

It also stated that on March 25, 2020, the government closed the borders to all commercial airline flights to continue protecting citizens and residents against COVID-19 (Novel Coronavirus).

However, flights for medical emergencies and International Air cargo and cargo by seafaring vessels were exempted to maintain connectivity and enable the Federation to import much-needed commodities such as food, fuel, medical supplies and equipment.

Main photo: United States Ambassador to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean Her Excellency Linda Taglialatela