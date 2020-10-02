US Senate renews Caribbean Basin Trade Partnership Act

By Guyana Times,

On September 30, 2020, the United States Senate voted unanimously to renew the Caribbean Basin Trade Partnership Act (CBTPA) until September 30, 2030, following approval by the House of Representatives on September 22, 2020. The Legislation now requires the signature of the U.S. President to be entered into force. The Federal Legislation covering the CBTPA was set to expire on September 30, 2020.

Guyana has benefitted from duty-free exports to the United States under the Caribbean Basin Trade Partnership Act and the Caribbean Basin Economic Recovery Act (CBERA), collectively referred to as the Caribbean Basin Initiative (CBI), since November 24, 1998.

The imminent expiry of the Waiver by the World Trade Organization (WTO) and the scheduled expiry of the Federal Legislation of the CBTPA received the exigent attention of the Government of Guyana. Guyana submitted statements reaffirming the importance of the renewal of the legislation to the United States International Trade Commission (USITC), United States Trade Representative (USTR), and the Ways and Means Committee of the U.S. House of Representatives.

The renewal of the CBTPA, like the CBERA, is extremely important to Guyana’s Economy and Foreign Trade Policy as it guarantees exporters sustained access to the U.S. market for products eligible, including textiles and apparel for preferential treatment. The importance of the continued existence of the CBTPA is even more essential to Guyana, especially in the context of the recent oil discoveries and the preferences accorded under the CBTPA for Petroleum and Petroleum Derivatives.

The Government of Guyana is therefore extremely pleased with the vote by the United States Senate.

