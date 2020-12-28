USA-source of most incoming COVID-19 cases

By Staff Writer, MyVue News.com,

Basseterre, 28th December, 2020 (MyVue News)- Before the tough decision was taken to reopen the international borders of St. Kitts & Nevis, there were only 19 confirmed cases of COVID-19, most of which largely originated from persons arriving from the United States.

This trend has continued since 30th October, when the airports started accepting visitors and returning nationals, from the United States, the Caribbean and Europe.

With the US continuing to be the “hot spot” of the world for Coronavirus, with over 333,000 deaths and almost 20 Million cases, it is always a risky matter, when accepting visitors (and returning nationals), from our northern neighbours.

Though it is hoped that the two approved vaccines will deliver some relief that would eventually reduce the number of cases, with more people becoming immune, the US continues to be a major source of concern.

Some 13 new cases have been recorded in St. Kitts & Nevis, since the first commercial flight arrived on Saturday, 7th November, 2020.

But before that action was taken to open up, health and government officials were consistent in their caution to residents, that more cases were to be expected, as the country tries to revive its economy that was forcibly shutdown for almost four months.

According to the Ministry of Health, as of Boxing Day, Saturday, 26th December, 2020, the number of confirmed cases increased to 32. These two new cases involved a visitor and a citizen of St. Kitts & Nevis.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Hazel Laws, revealed that “The international traveler landed in the Federation on December 11, 2020 from the United States of America (USA) via Antigua and the returning national landed on December 12, 2020 from the USA.”

She said that both patients have been in quarantine at one of the COVID-19 certified accommodation sites since arrival in the Federation, and have been notified and are in isolation.

The first case of Coronavirus were recorded in St. Kitts & Nevis on 25th March this year, when a mother and son became cases number 1 and two.

However, only five of the 32 cases are active at this time, with 11 in Nevis and 21 in St.Kitts.

Main Photo: The coronavirus