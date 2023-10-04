UWI looking for next Pelican Awardee

Basseterre, Wednesday, 4th October, 2023, (MyVue News.com)-Since 2017, the University of the West Indies Alumni Association St. Kitts Nevis Chapter, has been honouring some of the most distinguished citizens who were once students of the institution.

To date, six persons have benefited from the annual award, namely, His Excellency Sir Samuel W. Tapley Seaton (2017), The Right Excellent Dr. Sir Kennedy Simmonds (2018), Dr. Keith Archibald (2019), Lorna Callendar (2020), Honourable Justice Sir Hugh Rawlins (2021) and Dr. Samuel Rawlins (2022).

The UWI has now announced that nominations for this year’s recipient of the prestigious Pelican Award are now open. This year will mark the seventh time that the Award is being conferred in St. Kitts and Nevis.

The deadline for submissions is 15 October 2023.

Alumni of the UWI are therefore invited to submit suitable nominations for consideration for the 2023 Pelican Award at the following link: https://forms.gle/e56Td75CHKGHCWXE7 or contact the St. Kitts UWI Open Campus at st.kitts@open.uwi.edu

The Pelican Award is the highest honour that the Association can bestow upon an alumnus. The recipient must be a graduate of The University of the West Indies who has excelled in his/her chosen field and has had major positive national, regional or international impact or who has contributed significantly to the development of the University or has made an outstanding contribution to any of the UWI contributing countries of the Caribbean Region.

The Pelican Awardee must be a role model and inspiration to the University of the West Indies’ population globally and, in particular, the jurisdiction where they reside.

The Pelican Award is a premier opportunity for fellow alumni to express how very proud they are of the awardee, his/her national, regional and/or international success and renown. It is conferred annually in the respective regional chapters of the Association. It cannot be conferred on active politicians, nor may it be given posthumously.