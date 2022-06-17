UWI St Augustine Campus promotes Mediation and Restorative Justice courses in St Kitts & Nevis

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 17, 2022 (SKNIS): The University of the West Indies St. Augustine Campus in Trinidad and Tobago is collaborating with the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC) in St. Kitts and Nevis to promote courses in mediation, as well as restorative justice.

The 40-hour mediation training course is available online, offering residents the convenience of completing coursework without having to leave the country.

Dr. Wendell Wallace, Deputy Dean for Distance Education Outreach, Faculty of Social Sciences, at St. Augustine, said that mediation is an important tool that can be applied to everyday life.

“Mediation can be used in every facet of life. I am certain that you have to mediate at home, at the workplace, at schools, etc. so the mediation is very much useful.,” Dr. Wallace stated. “This course is not only for persons at CFBC. Police officers, persons in the media, educators, taxi drivers, nurses, if you are a stay-at-home husband or wife, anyone and everyone, you are welcome into the programme.”

Persons completing the course will be certified by UWI. The restorative justice course is also 40 hours and is available online.

“In the Caribbean, there is that shift in terms of reforming criminal justice systems, so we are generally moving from that strict punitive approach to let’s mediate, for example,” Dr. Wallace indicated

He said that mediation and restorative justice reform will help to relieve the backlog of court cases and encouraged persons to sign up for the courses.

Featured Image – Dr. Wendell Wallace