Vaccination Week celebrated under the theme “Vaccines Bring Us Closer”

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 28, 2021 (SKNIS): Vaccination Week 2021 (April 24 to 30) is being commemorated under the theme “Vaccines Brings Us Closer”. As such, it is imperative that persons receive the COVID-19 Vaccine to bring people together once again, says Minister of Health, the Honourable Akilah Byron-Nisbett, during her address to commemorate the week.

Minister Byron-Nisbett said that the theme is a “compelling reminder of the power and strength of vaccines to save lives through collective efforts and successful immunization campaigns.”

“Further, the theme is even more important when at this juncture globally the world is confronted with the Coronavirus Pandemic that is wreaking devastating havoc on lives and livelihoods,” she said.

The minister said that the world is in an era where social and physical distancing and wearing facemasks have become the new norm.

However, “only vaccines and immunization can foster physical proximity and bring us closer to each other,” she said.

She added that as more people receive the COVID-19 vaccine, the goal of achieving greater closeness, reducing travel restrictions, masking and distancing requirements, will undoubtedly be closer to attainment.

“Clearly, not only have vaccines protected us for decades but it has been proven that vaccines will continue to help us with our usual traditional existential way of life,” she said. “Unquestionably, the COVID-19 vaccines will allow us to freely gather safely whether for work, leisure, learning, duty or worship and will facilitate the building of bridges across generations protecting the very young and old by preventing disease transmission within households and among caregivers.”

The Health Minister noted that vaccines will certainly bring the Federation closer to its own potential of “enabling the immunized to thrive across the lifespan safeguarding against debilitating and dangerous vaccine-preventable diseases.”

She stated that it is the Ministry’s desire to see the citizens and residents venture out into the communities, the workplace, and the wider world with confidence to contribute and thrive throughout their lifespan, but this can only be realized with the COVID-19 vaccine.