Venezuela sends their vaccine to WHO for certification

By Barbados Today,

Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro Sunday announced the discovery of a high-effective treatment capable of eliminating COVID-19 and pointed out that a drug will be presented to the World Health Organization (WHO) for certification.

The treatment, based on a molecule called TR-10, was designed by the Venezuelan Institute for Scientific Research (IVIC), which had been working on a cure for the past six months.

“This molecule has been tested for COVID-19, all the research has been done. This study lasted 6 months, resulting in 100 percent annihilation of the virus”, Maduro said.

Maduro congratulated the IVIC on “this great contribution to humanity” and assured that Venezuela will offer this treatment to the world. He also pointed out that the mass production of the drug will be facilitated through “international alliances.”

Main Photo: Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro