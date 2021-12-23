Victory for Ngozi Nicholls in Carnival Swimsuit Competition

By MyVue News.com Staff Reporter

Thursday, 23rd December, 2021, (MyVue News.com)-When it comes to a queen pageant, consistency will always be your road map to victory.

Defeat, however, on the other hand, is always one of the most difficult realities to accept, especially when the defeat is by the smallest of margins. And that is exactly what happened on Wednesday night, 22nd December, 2021, when the contestants in this year’s Swimsuit contest took to the stage.

At the end of the night and in front of a large audience, carnival patrons witnessed the crowning of the new St. Kitts & Nevis Carnival Swimsuit Queen, Ngozi Nicholls, who was sponsored by Next Generation Medical Laboratory.

It was a competition that many had been predicting would be closely fought and the results of the judges proved the public right after they declared a winner by the smallest of margins, just one (1) point.

To secure victory, Nicholls captured the imagination of the judges by winning the Best Interview segment and the Identical Swimwear Appearance.

On her way to being crowned by the Minister of Culture and Carnival, Jonel Powell, Nicholls tallied 897 points, just one more than her First Runner-up, Shantara Hewlett, sponsored by National Bank.

Ngozi Nicholls being sashed by the Minister of Culture, Jonel Powell, while Permanent Secretary Valencia Syder looks on.

The stage at the St. Kitts Marriott Recreational Center was on pageant fire, as each contestant took their turn in the spotlight to gain points in the Identical Wear, National Pride, Glitz & Glam, and Interview.

Shantara Hewlett, who placed First Runner-up with 896 points, also got the judges’ nod to earn top honours for Best National Pride and Glitz & Glam.

The Second Runner-up spot was occupied by Valencia Kelly, who amassed 775.5 points. She was sponsored by St. Kitts Marriott Resort.

The other two contestants were Ro-Danna Wilkins, sponsored by ZIZ Broadcasting Corporation, and Mikhalia Stephens, sponsored by Royal St. Kitts Hotel.

The next carnival event on the Calendar of Activities is the Soca Monarch Competition, on Thursday, 23rd December, at Carnival Village in Basseterre, starting at 8:00 p.m.

This is the 50th Anniversary of the St. Kitts & Nevis National Carnival, Sugar Mas, which is being celebrated under the theme, Fun, Vibe, Energy.

L-R: Mikhalia Stephens, Miss Royal St Kitts Hotel, Shantara Hewlett, Miss SKNANB, 1st Runner Up, Ngozi Nicholls, National Swimwear Queen 2021-22, Valencia Kelly, Miss St Kitts Marriott Resort, 2nd Runner Up, Ro-Danna Wilkin, Miss ZIZ Broadcasting Corp

Featured Image – L-R: Shantara Hewlett, 1st Runner Up, Ngozi Nicholls, National Carnival Swimwear Queen 2021-2022, Valencia Kelly, 2nd Runner Up