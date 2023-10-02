VILLAGE SUPERSTARS ARE 2023 SKNFA PREMIER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS

After a long, hard-fought season, Rams Village Superstars were crowned 2023 SKNFA Premier League Champions when they defeated SL Horfords St. Paul’s United 8-7 on penalty kicks in the ultimate game 3 of the Super Six finals at Warner Park on Friday night. It took sudden death penalty kicks after both teams were locked 0-0 after regulation extra time. Both teams also ended the match with 10 men with one of each sent off with red cards. This is Village’s 6th Premier League title and their triumph denies St. Paul’s United from winning their 3rd straight Premier League title after dominating other cup competitions this season.

After an electrifying championship final between Rams Village Superstars and SL Horsfords St. Paul’s United, the curtain falls on the Premier League 2023. This season will be remembered for its breathtaking moments, coming down to the very last penalty kick. Congratulations to Rams Village Superstars for clinching the trophy with an 8-7 victory!

This season has been a display of tenacity, skill, and sportsmanship at every level. Each match showcased the best of football, with teams giving their all and fans unwavering in their support.

The SKNFA extends heartfelt gratitude to all participating teams for a season pulsating with excitement and memorable moments. As we celebrate the triumphs, let’s honor the exceptional talents of this season with our League Awards:

League Awards

Premier Division

Coach of the Year:

Iroy Jeffers (SL Horsford St. Paul’s United FC) – $1000

Golden Glove:

Clifford Samuel (Sol Island Auto Conaree FC)- $1000

Best Defender:

Denis Fleming (Rams Village Superstars FC)- $1000

Best Midfielder:

Yohannes Mitchum (Newtown United FC)- $1000

Golden Boot:

Keithroy Freeman (SL Horsford St. Paul’s United FC) – $1000

Regular Season MVP:

Keithroy Freeman (SL Horsford St. Paul’s United FC) -$10,000

Finals MVP:

Zaykeese Smith (Village Superstars FC)- $5,000

Division 1

Coach of the year:

Jevon Francis (Trafalgar Southstars FC)- $500

Best Goalkeeper:

Abasti Tyrell (Trafalgar Southstars FC)- $500

Best Defender:

Ricaldo Archibald (Trafalgar Southstars FC)- $500

Best Midfielder:

Orlando Mitchum (Conaree Fireball International FC)- $500

Golden Boot:

Reynaldo Matthew (Dieppe Bay Eagles FC)- $500

MVP:

Abasti Tyrell (Trafalgar Southstars FC)- $5,000

Caption: Village Superstar players celebrate winning their 6th SKNFA Premier League title.