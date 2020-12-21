Village Women Stage Remarkable Comeback Win

By SKNFA,

Rams Village Superstars women, made a stunning comeback from 4-1 down to defeat Flow 4G Cayon Rockets women on penalties in the semifinals of the Elvis Star Browne Women’s league on Thursday at the Warner Park. Cayon took a 4-1 lead in the first half, after Shekola Wilson scored a 5-minute hat-trick late in the first half to give the Green Valley girls a commanding position going into halftime. But the heroics of national player Caroline Springer saw Village restoring parity in the second half in less than ten minutes. The match was broadcast live on the SKNFA website. Commentators were Al Edwards and Loshaun Dixon.

Scoring for Cayon (in regulation)

Jasonna Williams 17th min

Shekola Wilson hat trick – 40th, 42nd & 45th min

(Kicks from the penalty mark)

Craivecia Sutton

Scoring for Village (in regulation)

Caroline Springer 2 goals – 16th & 55th min

Rozel Liburd 49th min

Pacesy Francis 53rd min

(Kicks from the penalty mark)

Rudzella Tucker

Caroline Springer

Lavern Francis

FINAL SCORE 7 – 5 in favour of RAMS VILLAGE SUPERSTARS

After the match, Coach Fabian Clarke of Village Superstars said the way the girls performed in the first half was not characteristic of his team and they promised him a better performance in the second half. “I didn’t expect that from the girls. I expected a better first half, based on how we played them (Cayon) the last time…they really told me coach, we got you, we are going to win for you and they did it for me,” Clarke said. As for Cayon’s coach Tyrone O’Loughlin, giving away a commanding lead to lose on penalties is a devastating way to end the season. “Definitely it’s a hard loss for us because we were up 4-1 first half. In the second half, they played totally different from the game plan we set at halftime. We made a mistake early in the second half. From there, the team just went flat. We tried to shout at them to get them (back to the plan) but that mistake had their mind,” O’Loughlin

lamented. Village will meet Newtown women in the finals on Sunday at the Warner Park at 7pm.