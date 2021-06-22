Virtual creative camp to positively engage youth this summer

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 22, 2021 (SKNIS): Youth between the ages of 8 and 16 years in St. Kitts and Nevis can explore and develop their creative potential in July as the Department of Youth Empowerment hosts a Virtual Summer Creative Camp.

The July 19 to 23, 2021, camp offers a fun and engaging experience in several areas including Painting, Jewellery Making, T-Shirt Design, Paper Plate Art, and Concrete Flower Pot. Presentations on various life skills topics will also be featured. The daily sessions begin at 8:30 a.m. and wrap up at noon.

Director of Youth Empowerment, Pierre Liburd, said that the department was excited to present this year’s activity as it affords the department’s staff and the facilitators a new way to engage meaningfully and productively with young people during the summer holidays.

He added that this was especially important given that health authorities have banned mass gatherings at this time as a result of the community spread of COVID-19.

“While the camp is indeed virtual, participants must be present in St. Kitts and Nevis during the time of the camp in order to benefit fully from the experience,” Mr. Liburd stated. “We want as many persons as possible to participate in this camp and extend a special invitation to youth in Nevis to join us.”

The sessions will be available via Microsoft (MS) Teams and Zoom. To participate, persons must register. Registration is available online at https://forms.gle/yUSpJVCSmPNcWhMy6 as well as the St. Kitts Department of Youth Empowerment Facebook Page.

There is a $30 registration fee. The fee can be paid at the St. Kitts Department of Youth Empowerment located on the top floor of The Cable Building, Cayon Street. In Nevis, payment can be made at the Department of Youth, top floor of Reliable Motors, Charlestown. The registration deadline is July 09, 2021.

After the registration process is completed, parents/guardians will receive instructions on when and where to collect packages with materials for the camp classes including paint, canvas, beads, wire and other information.

For more information, telephone 662-6054 or email: youth@gov.kn.

Featured Image – Pierre Liburd, Director of Department of Youth Empowerment