VIRTUAL OPENING OF ECSC TO HIGHLIGHT HOW THE WHEEL OF JUSTICE CONTINUES TO TURN IN COVID ERA

Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 10, 2022 (SKNIS): Citizens and nationals of member territories of the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) will learn how the wheels of the administration of justice will continue to turn in the new year, during the Virtual Opening of the Law Year on Tuesday, January 11, 2022.

The Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court (ECSC) will host the virtual ceremony which is slated to begin at 10 a.m. It will be held under the theme “The ECSC: Reimagining the Justice System in the Era of COVID-19 and Beyond.”

Michelle Theobalds, Chief Registrar of the ECSC, noted that the theme is fitting given the tumult caused by the global health emergency.

“COVID-19 has upended all that we consider normal, and the justice system is no exception,” she said. “As a result, we have had to move into what we like to refer to as virtual mode, especially for our operations, especially for our court sittings. And you find that since the pandemic hit, not only has the court but stakeholders have had to reimagine the justice system

in this new COVID era. And so tomorrow, at the ceremonial opening the speakers will share their views and experiences on how they have had to reimagine the justice system, the changes that they have had to make, and changes that will have to be made.”

Presentations will be made by several speakers during the ceremony. These include Chief Justice, Her Ladyship the Hon. Dame Janice M. Pereira, Jean Dyer, President of the OECS Bar Association and Representative of the Utter Bar (Anguilla), and the Honourable Vincent Byron Jr, Attorney General and Minister of Justice and Legal Affairs of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Chief Registrar Theobalds noted that Chief Justice Pereira’s address will be very insightful in sharing the changes that have transformed the court’s operations.

“The court has really moved in a swift manner to ensure that the wheels of justice didn’t remain stagnant or stopped turning as a result of COVID-19,” she stated. “Is there more that can be done? Certainly, and our Chief Justice is a firm believer that we don’t just stop where we are but we keep moving all the time.”

Ms. Theobalds added that the ECSC will continue to improve operations so that greater efficiencies can be realized in the administration of justice.

File Photo: High Court in St. Kitts