Vulnerable Groups are now benefitting from Generous Donation



The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), is pleased to announce that the distribution process of medical and relief supplies has commenced successfully.

A number of private and public sectors have begun to receive a portion of this generous gift donated by Ms. Tina Bow, Founder and President of the Simply Help Foundation.

The continued partnership between the Simply Help Foundation and the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis solidifies a number of meaningful donations, comprising medical and relief supplies, which target the young and vulnerable groups.

Over US $355,000 worth of donation has been handed over to the Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris on Wednesday 9th February 2022.

Director of the Department of Social Services, Mrs. Oslyn Ward Harris, who is leading the distribution process anticipates that the process should climax over the next two weeks.

SKNIS