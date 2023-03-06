Vybz Kartel juror sentencing postponed again

CANDICE HAUGHTON, Observer Online reporter,

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Sentencing has once again been postponed for Livingston Caine, the juror accused of offering $500,000 to the jury foreman to influence other jurors to return a not-guilty verdict in the murder trial against dancehall artiste Vybz Kartel.

It was postponed again Monday in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court when it was revealed that the social inquiry report requested by defence lawyers was not prepared.

Caine will be brought back to the court on Wednesday, when it is expected the social inquiry report will be available. He was remanded until then.

Caine was found guilty of perverting the course of justice in December, and was scheduled for sentencing Friday, but the matter was postponed when it was revealed that he was admitted to the hospital for an undisclosed illness.

Cain was on bail for eight years, however, it was revoked by Parish Judge Maxine Ellis on December 13. He is represented by defence attorney Valerie Neita-Robertson, KC.

Given name Adidja Palmer, Kartel was ultimately found guilty along with Kahiro Jones, Andre St John, and Shawn Campbell for the murder of Clive ‘Lizard’ Williams in August 2011, at a house in Havendale, St Andrew.