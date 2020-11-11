Walsh Jr Sets Ambitious Targets

By CMC,

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (CMC)- West Indies leg-spinner Hayden Walsh Jr said he was confident he will bounce back from underperformance in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) Twenty20 on the tour of New Zealand.

Walsh Jr is currently part of the Windies Twenty20 International squad currently preparing for a three-match series against the Black Caps later this month.

He took only seven wickets in 10 matches in this year’s CPL, which was contested entirely in Trinidad, a stark comparison to the 22 wickets he grabbed last year for champions Barbados Tridents that jettisoned him into the Windies line-up following a brief stint playing for the United States.

Walsh Jr said getting acclimatised to the conditions in New Zealand was very important right now for him to enjoy the kind of success he craves in trying to become the number one spinner in the T20 format in the World.

TOUR GOING WELL

“(The tour) has been going well so far,” he said. “I have been doing a lot of acclimatisation.

“It’s not quite the tropics and I have been trying to find the right balance, where I can get my fingers warm, and how much spin do I need, and at what pace do I need to bowl on the pitches. It has been a very good fact-finding preparation so far.

“I have not been getting a lot of spin off the pitches, but once I make the adjustments and go forward with my confidence and really put spin on the ball, I am sure I will pick up wickets here and there for the team.”

Walsh has played eight of 16 Twenty20 Internationals for the Windies, since making his debut for the Caribbean side against Afghanistan last November in Lucknow, India, and he has taken five wickets at 40 apiece.

He said his long-term goal was to prove himself the leading spin bowler in the format in the Caribbean, and eventually he hoped to become the top bowler in the world.

“I am definitely seeing myself as the premier leg-spinner in the Caribbean because I turn the ball and I have a googly, a slider and I think it is my variations that put me a step ahead of the rest,” he said.

“I am not afraid to use my variations. If I get hit, I get hit. But I am not afraid to use my armoury.”

He added: “I see myself being rising to top of the world rankings as a spinner. I am working on being that X factor in the team, that is number one in all of my training.

“I have not really been working on too many variations right now. It has been a lot more about being more consistent and continue to spin the ball. I found bowling in T20s and four-day matches, spinners get a lot flatter and tend not to spin the ball a lot, but I have been working on trying to continue to spin the ball and doing it at a pace where the batsman cannot get under it, or it’s not too slow or too fast.”

The first T20I between the Windies and the Black Caps will be contested on November 27 to be followed by matches on November 29 and 30.

Main Photo: West Indies leg-spinner Hayden Walsh Jr (centre) looks over video footage after practice with assistant coach Andre Coley (left) and teammate Nkrumah Bonner in New Zealand.