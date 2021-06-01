Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 1, 2021 (SKNIS): The Ministry of Education is celebrating Child Month 2021 under the theme “Wash Hands and Mask on Everyone, Keep Your Distance: Child Month 2021”. Minister of Education, Hon. Jonel Powell, used his feature address to highlight some of the recent achievements of the Early Childhood Unit, while also announcing a change in regular child month activities.



“Let me share with you a few of the many recent achievements within the Early Childhood (EC) sector of our Federation. The Early Childhood sector took a leading role in the successful formulation and execution of procedures to reopen public and private facilities in September 2020. In Nevis, eighteen (18) caregivers of home-based nurseries were empowered with skills for the effective delivery of a quality early learning curriculum. This was made possible through the continuation of the Reaching the Unreached Programme. New and current public preschool teachers in Nevis were involved in a series of activities aimed at improving their pedagogical practice while building healthy psycho-social and mental skills,” said Minister Powell.



The Minister of Education also highlighted the literacy development activity, which was completed in Nevis to support parents faced with lockdowns due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. This activity helped parents to use interactive read-aloud puppetry and storytelling experiences to stimulate their young children’s learning. Furthermore, across the Federation, sixty-four (64) nursery caregivers in both home-based and center-based facilities received training that focused on the development of knowledge and skills in health, hygiene, and safety concerns.



Minister Powell thanked both local and international partners who collaborated with the Ministry of Education to help achieve a number of goals set out by the Early Childhood Unit.



“We remain very grateful for the many local, regional, and international partnerships that have enabled us to accomplish so many initiatives in our Early Childhood sector. Local businesses and organizations are still supporting our initiatives through sponsorship and donations. In this respect, we are grateful to TDC, OD Brisbane, Food Centre, and EZ-Axcess Graphics for their sponsorship of Childhood Month events this year. International partners such as UNICEF continue to support our undertakings in the Early Childhood and, as a result, several activities for sector improvement were undertaken from November 2020 to February 2021,” said Minister Powell.



Minister Powell thanked all the persons who work in the Early Childhood sector, commending them for their continued dedication to service and community development. He further urged persons to be cognizant of the ongoing COVID-19 situation and to do everything they can to protect themselves and others.