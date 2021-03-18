Water Services Department to continue well drilling to address increasing demand for water

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 17, 2021 (SKNIS): The St. Kitts Water Services Department (WSD) will continue its well drilling programme by contracting two hydrologists from the BEAD LLC.

This was stated by Cromwell Williams, Hydrogeologist and Acting Water Engineer at the WSD during the radio and television show ‘Working for You’ on March 17.

BEAD LLC has had a business relationship with the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis and has handed over two operational and an off-line, non-operational well to the Nevis Island Administration in 2018 after a 10-year agreement between both parties.

BEAD LLC was also contracted by the NIA in 2019 to find additional water on Nevis because of reduced rainfall leading to water shortages.

Mr. Williams said, “Unfortunately when we look at our situation in St. Kitts, we are not in the position that we would like to be in terms of the amount of water that we have versus the demand.”

“Right now, our supply and demand are very close, and we need to have a certain amount of redundancy and we need to have excess water,” he said.

He noted that there are many competing uses for water within the Federation. These competing uses of water he says are potable and non-potable water demand.

However, Mr. Williams said that “The Government will always see it as its responsibility to ensure that we endeavour to meet the demand for potable water for purposes mainly inside the home.”

The hydrologists from BEAD LLC are slated to arrive in the country this week, and the St. Kitts Water Services Department is hopeful that within the coming months the water supply within the Federation will be improved.

BEAD LLC is a private company dedicated to the premise that nature provides fresh renewable groundwater in sufficient amounts to supply large population centers in selected areas in their growing need over a very long period of time at affordable prices. It deploys superior geological and hydrological methods to map the most favorable geological formations, and then supervises the drilling and fitting out of the well and pipeline infrastructure required for significant freshwater supplies to local water authorities.

Photo – Mr. Cromwell Williams, Hygrogeologist and AG Water Engineer at Water Services Department