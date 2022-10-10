Water woes continue-rationing for St. Peter’s

By MyVue News.com

Basseterre, Monday, 10th October, 2022, (MyVue News.com)-The challenges of water shortage being faced by residents in the New Road and St. Peter’s areas of St. Kitts appear to be continuing.

The St. Kitts Water Services Department (SKWSD) has, however, indicated that it is aware of the interruptions still being experienced by some residents in the area.

These interruptions are continuing despite many efforts that the Water Department and Government generally, have invested in resolving the issues.

An official statement from the Water Department revealed that “…the water that is currently available to supply the area is insufficient to meet the demand.”

No doubt, part of the reason for the current troubles is linked to the significant housing boom, over the last two decades. But there are other factors.

Some residents have had leaks in their pipes. This issue is known to the SKWSD, which said, “We are aware that there are some households who as a result of leaks, are using as much as twenty (20) times your reasonable usage.”

“This represents hundreds of thousands of gallons wasted every day; thus, denying others the opportunity to receive water. We sincerely regret any inconvenience being experienced due to these interruptions in supply,” said the Department.

SKWSD has cautioned “those who have leaks especially must fix them immediately or we will disconnect you from our distribution network.” They have also been encouraged to be highly conservative in their use of water.

The Department said, as a temporary measure, will implement a rationing program.

They confirmed that water would be turned off at around 9:00 p.m. and reopened around 5:00 a.m. “We are also in the process of bringing additional supplies to the area,” said the Department.

However, the permanent solution involves developing additional sources of water either from Wells or Sea Water Desalination, which will take some time, added the SKWSD notice issued on Monday.