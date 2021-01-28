We have lost a calypso giant

By Staff Writer, MyVue News.com,

Basseterre, 27th January, 2021, (MyVue News.com)- The news this morning of the death of former calypso monarch of Trinidad and Tobago, Singing Sandra, has sent shockwaves across the Caribbean and to the world.

Reports out of Trinidad indicate that the two times crowned calypso monarch died overnight in hospital.

Since then, tributes from fans across all strata of society, have been expressing their sympathies and recognizing her contribution to the art form of calypso.

Sandra, who performed in St. Kitts, on a number of occasions,won the crown in Trinidad in 1999 and again in 2003.

Many will remember her big hits, including two that became Caribbean Calypso Anthems, “Die With My Dignity” and “Voices in the Ghetto.”

Singing Sandra, whose real name was Sandra Des Vignes-Millington, will also be remembered as a champion who used her voice and lyrics to fight for social justice and to highlight some of the ills that needed correcting.

Another of her hits was “Nobody Wins a War”.

Main Photo: Singing Sandra