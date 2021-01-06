Weakened Windies tour of Bangladesh gets mixed views

By Sanjay Myers,

AS severely weakened West Indies squads prepare to tackle hosts Bangladesh, there has been mixed feedback in the region with some optimistic that the tour could provide the platform for rookie players to make their mark.

Several senior cricketers, including Test Captain Jason Holder and One-Day International (ODI) skipper Kieron Pollard, turned down selection for the Bangladesh assignments due to concerns related to the novel coronavirus or “personal fears”.

The withdrawals opened the door for a number of players to be called for their first international tour.

Seasoned opener Kraigg Brathwaite is to lead the Test side for the two-match series. Middle-order batsman Jason Mohammed, without a match for West Indies in over two years, is to take charge for the three ODIs.

“It is an opportunity for these players, and I hope some of them can use this opportunity to kick start their international careers. I firmly believe if they play as a team they are going to give a good account of themselves,” Junior Bennett, the former Jamaica senior team coach, told the Jamaica Observer.

“Some players took the decision not to tour because of the pandemic — that is a personal decision. But I think the players who are selected to tour can give a good account of themselves if they adapt to the conditions down there quickly and pay attention to details, because it is not a very wide gap between our key players and our fringe players,” Bennett, who has served as Jamaica cricket’s lead selector, explained.

Former Jamaica batsman Mark Neita, while acknowledging the chance on offer for the less experienced squad members, said unfavourable results would be a major setback for the regional side in the quest for Test championship points.

“As a West Indian I want to see at all times the best side representing the territory, so I’m disappointed from that perspective,” the Melbourne Cricket Club president told the Observer.

“If you go down there with a weakened side and you lose the series it’s a loss — there’ll be no footnote in history that says West Indies sent a weakened team. The reality is that the result is going to count, especially given how Test cricket is now and how important it is to win [championship points]. Every match it’s like you’re playing a final,” Neita said.

Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, and Nicholas Pooran are the other players who declined to tour. Cricket West Indies said all-rounder Fabian Allen and Test wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich were “unavailable due to personal reasons”.

Up to Monday, Bangladesh had recorded over half a million virus cases and north of 7500 deaths.

The tour to Bangladesh, scheduled to begin late this month and end in mid-February, is to be the third for West Indies amid the virus pandemic, following trips to England last summer and New Zealand in late 2020.

Left-hand batsmen Bravo and Hetmyer and all-rounder Keemo Paul had declined the tour to England. The trio, however, travelled to New Zealand, a country virtually free of coronavirus.

While conceding the psychological impact of players undergoing quarantine measures due to the virus, Neita noted that a number of them have competed in Twenty20 franchise tournaments, including Australia’s Big Bash League, the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) since the pandemic began.

“I do understand the apprehension, but some of them went to Australia, some of them went to the IPL, [and] some played in the CPL. There is stuff now that you have to go through to play the sport and to be in quarantine is just one of them.

“It must be very difficult for people to do this over a prolonged period of time, but the reality is that this is your profession. And just like any other profession there are challenges and this is one of them,” Neita said.

Main Photo: West Indies Twenty20 players (from left) Brandon King, Oshane Thomas, Rovman Powell and Kyle Mayers during a recent training session in New Zealand. (Photo: CWI Media)